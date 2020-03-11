Ghana @63 Independence Speech From Organisation Of Ghanaians Abroad

Listen to article

Hon. Awua Ababio

Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency

Nananom and leaders of Ghanaian Communities Worldwide

All Protocol Observed

Distinguished Congregation

On behalf of the Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad, OGHA and the Ghanaian Community in France Council, GHACIF, I wish to congratulate the President and People of the Republic of Ghana on the Occasion of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day Celebration.

We Ghanaians in France have an immense privilege to celebrate this occasion with Hon. Awua Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President. We have Ghana's legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu and the superstar Gospel musician in Uniform, Chief Superintendant of Police Kofi Sarpong. We shall be listening to them.

This clearly identifies the Ghanaian Community in France as the capital of Ghana's Diaspora. We are urged to progress as one people.

Let us work hard together in love and unity in order to remain as an example for other communities to emulate.

We must look to this Independence day as a new age for our country, a new hope for our country and a new era to bring about more dynamism into our government and compatriots.

63 years is a new opportunity to restore hope and optimism,

Presbytery and members of the Church of Pentecost Paris, thank you for this all inclusive opportunity to thank God and celebrate Independent Ghana at age 63.

God Bless our homeland …... Ghana

Osei Mensah Michael(President)

Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad/

Ghanaian Community in France Council