Chamber Of Pharmacy Ghana Launches GHAPHEX 2020 In Accra

The Members of the Chamber of pharmacy Ghana, (COPG) has launched Ghana Pharmaceutical Expo (GHAPHEX) 2020 in Accra on the them "Making Ghana a Pharmaceutical Hub-Opportunities and Partnerships).

The event, scheduled on 17th to 19th June 2020 dubbed (GHAPHEX 2020) is being organized by the Chamber of Pharmacy, Ghana in collaboration with Ministry of Trade and Industries, the Exim bank Ghana, Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana, Ghana Standards Authority, Noguchi Memorial Research Institutes and African Vaccines Manufacturing Institute(AVMI).

GHAPHEX 2020 is expected to serve as a congenial environment to accommodate important players of the Ghana pharma industry together with other very interesting international pharmaceutical businesses and stakeholders.

It also expected to host about 100 local exhibitors and a good number of business participants from all over the world.

It will promote business discussion among participants and workshops on medical, pharmaceutical, science, engineering, technology and business by practically connecting Government agencies to pharma manufacturing companies.

Speaking on the theme, the deputy minister of health, Hon. Alex Kodwo Kom Abban said the government of Ghana is taking steps to make Ghana a sub-regional pharmaceutical hub. Urging all key players in the pharmaceutical sector, including the private sector, to pool resources together to turn Ghana into a vibrant pharmaceutical research and development and production hub – not only to support healthcare delivery but also to provide jobs associated benefits to millions in Ghana.

"For Ghana to become a world-class pharmaceutical investment and manufacturing hub for the continent, producing and supplying high quality and affordable medicines requires for the need to develop and transform the pharmaceutical sector to be competitive and sustainable, locally manufacturing and distributing quality, safe and efficacious medicines for domestic and export market", he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana Mr. Harrison K. Abutiate commended the Government of Ghana for choosing the pharmaceutical sector among the three main anchor areas of industrialization in Ghana.

To him, as a result of this initiative, the Chamber in partnership with HLM Holdings has earmarked part of the DAWA Industrial Zone as a Pharmaceutical enclave. The enclave will also see the establishment of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Bioequivalence Centre (BE)

He also commended the Minister of Trade and Industry for the establishment of a Pharmaceutical Unit that is currently assisting in the provision of Technical support to the sector.

Mr. Abutiate thanked the Department for International Development (DfID) UKAid for supporting the Chamber with a Pharmaceutical Technical Expert in

Reviewing the Draft Pharmaceutical Sector Development Strategy, Supporting in the establishment of the pharmaceutical enclave, Positioning Ghana as a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Hub and Strengthening medicines regulation and strategic use of Intellectual Property (IP) laws and Establishing an Incubation Platform under the Chamber.

He stressed that the Incubation platform will provide specific support services to the industry such as; Provision of training and capacity building Business to Business Linkages Industry Information repository and

Organising regular networking sessions among members, topical presentations and inviting guest speakers.

Mr. Harrison K. Abutiate called on both local and international companies to participate in GHAPHEX 2020 by exhibiting, sponsoring and participating in all activities to make it a memorable one.