Council Of Ghanaian Associations Mark Ghana's 63rd Independence In Style

The council of Ghanaian associations (COGA) celebrated the 63rd independence of Ghana on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the plush Holiday Inn in College Park Maryland.

The event was also a fundraiser under the theme “Help the healthcare system in Ghana”. The following associations that constitute COGA were well represented by their members and leadership. The associations are, Okyeman Kuo, Brong Ahafo association, Kwahu community association, Asanteman Association, Ebusua Inc., GaDangbe association, The Volta Association of Washington DC Metro Area Inc., and Asante Kotoko.

In a short speech, the president of COGA Henry Adu outlined plans to equip hospitals with fifteen (15) beds each. He recounted that last year over ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) was spent providing facilities for schools under trees. He called on Ghanaians living here in the United States not to forget our dear Ghana. The president noted that COGA is in its thirtieth (30th) year in 2020 and will continue its philanthropic work towards Ghana.

The chairman for the occasion, Professor A Kobina Armoo took guests through memory lane on significant decisions that were made leading to independence on 6 March 1957. He noted that as a country we have not made much progress because of too many coup d'états, economic mismanagement, and lack of development plans by successive governments.

The special guest of honor, Ambassador Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, took some time to have some passionate talk with guests. He pointed out that Ghanaians are supposed to register with the embassy when they arrive in the USA but do not do so. He asked Ghanaians living in the USA to take the chance to register with the embassy so that they can have a support system when the need should arise. He called on the Ghanaian community to bond together to help Ghana as other communities have been doing for their countries. He stated that if Ghanaians living in the USA can contribute one dollar a month that will come to over fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00). This can be used to provide amenities to deprived areas in Ghana. The ambassador announced to guests that in May of 2020, the city of Memphis will be honoring Ghana for making headway in a number of ways.

The highlight of the night was when each association took turns to dance to music from their culture. The Asanteman group started with a rendition of adowa music, the GaDangbe did their kpanlogo, Ebusua showcased the Kofi Kinata music, while the Okyeman Kuo and Kwahu community association danced to a tune from their areas. The Volta association danced to borborbor music.

Special guests who attended the events are Dr. and Mrs. Kofi Agyapong, Pastor and Mrs. Kobby Sarpong, Pastor and Mrs Felix Impraim, Mamaga Agbobra , queen mother of Sokode traditional area, ambassador and Mrs. Koby Koomson.

The following chiefs graced the occasion with their royal presence, Nana Otafrebuo Agyenim Boateng Pedie (Bogyawhene), Nene Gagli of Agotime Kpetoe, Mamaga Agbobra, Paramount queen mother of Sokode traditional area,Nana Ampem Darko (Asantefuohene of Washington Metropolitan area), and Nana Pokuaa ( Asantefuohemaa of Washington Metropolitan area)

The event was masterfully handled by hostess Rowina Moses-Wadie with MCs Dr Faustina Quist and William Adzimahe keeping the guest lively. The master DJ Sabato kept guests dancing to highlife of old and new music genre to ring in daylight saving hours.

Compiled by the Volta Association of Washington DC