International Women's Month: Kobi Hemaa Calls For Women Empowerment

Listen to article

Celebrated media personality, PR Expert, entrepreneur and popular Made-in-Ghana product campaigner, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, has reaffirmed the need to empower women as the world marks the International Women's Month in March.

The 2020 International Women's Day was observed worldwide on Sunday, March 8th but usually, the entire month of March is dedicated to all women.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide as a reminder of our responsibility towards the women we should care for. Women are 49.6% of the total population in the world. Educating the girls and women would be educating half of the world's population.

Starting from the women's rights movement in the early twentieth century, International Women's Day is observed every year. Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day on February 28, 1909 in New York after which the 1910 International Socialist Women's Conference suggested that the Women's Day should be held annually.

The day March 8 became a national holiday after women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917. Previously celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries, United Nation adopted the day to celebrate since 1975.

Kobi Hemaa wrote on her official Facebook page:

*About Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe*

Also known as “Ghana's Pride” and the “Queen of Trade”, Kobi Hemaa is a woman who's passionate about portraying Africa and as such she maintains a constant brand of projecting African values even in her style of dressing.

She got her name, 'Ghana's Pride', over 12 years ago when she hosted Ghana's Pride TV show on TV Africa. In a bid to further promote Made in Ghana, she took with her unique dressing attitude while hosting the "Ohemaa Dwaso” show on GTV, Exclusive to Cancer on Adom TV, Asempa Dwaso Morning Show on Light TV, Eboboba Morning Show on Homebase Television, Beyond the Ballot, a socio-political show on Homebase TV. Her adornment in African wear ranges from headgears, accessories made with beads and native sandals popularly known as ahenema.

Her act of generosity is unmeasured, when she celebrated her decade in broadcasting, she launched the ''Angeles Foundation'' last year to promote Entrepreneurial skills Development, Boy Child Education and Fight in reducing Cancer cases in the country.

The young entrepreneur, communication strategist, and brand influencer have since assisted many people through her foundation.

Contrary to the belief that television producers can only come from media institutions, producers like Kobi Hemaa have proven that with the right level of interest and entrepreneurial skills, individuals who are willing to learn on the job and put in a lot of hard work can equally excel.

The television presenter and producer is a product of St. Louis Teacher Training College, and was a Mathematics and Science teacher at New Gbawe B.A. J.S.S. After four years of teaching, she enrolled into Regent University to do a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and started her first television programme 'Ghana's Pride' while doing her first degree