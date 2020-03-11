NDC Blames NPP For Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Destroying Its Party Flags, Signs

The Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly of deliberately destroying its paraphernalia.

In a statement, the party said the assembly’s actions were done “under the guise” of the New Patriotic Party.

“Information available to us with pictorial evidence indicates that the operation of ripping off all NDC flags and signboards were taken by the infamous members of the SWAT Operatives allegedly acting as a charade for the Invincible Forces.”

The NDC, however, admitted it did not have permits for some of the signposts that were affected by the assembly’s action.

“Much as we take cognizance of the law which compels all citizens to obtain a permit before erecting a signpost, it has remained a convention that political party paraphernalia are allowed to hang on Signposts in every election year.”

“We also wish to remind the public of the established procedure which requires the Municipal Assembly to notify political parties to remove their signposts within a specific period during and after every election,” the statement said.

It thus described the action as “political persecution and roundly condemn the wanton disregard for the rights of other citizens to engage in politics from the opposition.”

Responding to the claims, the Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Cyril Bray, however, explained that the affected paraphernalia were in unauthorised areas hence the action.

He also refuted suggestions that the paraphernalia had been destroyed.

“We as an assembly do not vandalise or destroy anybody's signage. As I speak, the signages are in the custody of the assembly,” Mr. Bray said on Eyewitness News.

He also confirmed that the NDC mounted the signages “without coming for permits from the assembly.”

