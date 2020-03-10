Bulun B'ntre Fun Club Supports Kpembe Nursing and Midwifery Training College

Bulun B'ntre Fun Club has presented three sets of desktop computers and a coloured printer to the management of the Kpembe Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

The donation forms part of efforts by the fun club to equip the school's library with the needed materials to enhance academic performance.

Presenting the items to the school on behalf of the patron Alhaji Osman Mimina, the Coordinator of the fun club Alhaji Inua Yussuf admonished the students to make judicious use of the materials.

He revealed, the patron is committed to providing the needed materials to facilitate academic work.

"Alhaji Denepowura attaches so much importance to student reference and as such has over the years been stocking the library with the relevant materials to aid students acquire more information in their courses of study"

He further implored them to take their studies serious to become good citizens in the future.

The Principal of the school Hajia Shirley Issah commended the Fun club for their continues support to the school especially the library.

She appealed to other sons and daughters from East Gonja to follow suite to make the school a centre of attraction.

The library in 2016 was adopted by the patron of the Fun Club.

It has since its adoption been tremendously stocked with relevant materials for the use by students and tutors.

The fun club is also noted for donating an ambulance to the Salaga Government Hospital.