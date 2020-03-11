Meet The Speakers Of Leaders In Health And Tech Summit 2020 – Awards Ceremony

Listen to article

Dr. Prince Oppong Kyekyeku

Dr. Prince Oppong-Kyekyeku is a Medical Officer at Suncity Medical Center, Tema. He received his Human Biology and MB, ChB certificates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medicine and Dentistry before becoming a Doctor in 2017.

He completed his housemanship/internship at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Ashanti Regional Hospital. Dr. Oppong-Kyekyeku has worked in several other private hospitals and is currently the Medical Officer-in-Charge at Suncity Medical Center.

He has strong interests in entrepreneurship and is aspiring to become an innovative leader in the healthcare sector. He’s currently working on establishing and expanding screening of cervical cancer in His facility and vicinity as a whole.

Dr. Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole

Dr. Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole is the Founder / President / Chairman Governing Council for the Institute of Information Management (IIM) - Africa, responsible for the day - to - day running of IIM, RIMA Foundation (Nigeria & South Africa) and WM. A computer professional, his professional career in the late 90s has seen him through Swenig System Nigeria, a Swedish company that specializes in information security, sales, and support of Dr. Solomon Anti-Virus toolkit, where he worked as the Head of the Computer department with technical support functions.

He is also member of Network and system professionals Association, USA , International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM). He worked for a major Oil and Gas Company in Nigeria (Chevron Nigeria Limited), between 1998 to 2012.

Dr. Oyedokun is a respected information management practitioner, founder of the Records and Information Management Awareness Foundation (RIMA Foundation), publisher of Information Management World Magazine (IM World Magazine), RIM Africa Journal and Executive Producer of Information Management World on Television (IM World TV). A regular columnist of Guardian Newspaper (Fridays) Executive Brief Column (Infotech4dexecutives)

He has received different international awards for his contribution towards the development of the Information Management industry in Nigeria and Africa. In 2004, he received the "Great Minds of the 21st Century Award" An award presented to him by the American biographical institute.

Dr. Oyedokun was among a thirteen-man committee inaugurated in March 2010 by the Lagos State Government for the formulation of Policy on Records and Archives Management in Lagos State.

His Specialties are ECM, BPM, DM, EDMS Training, Implementation and Consultancy Services.

Dr. Yemi Osibamowo

Dr. Yemi Osibamowo is an experienced Global Head with a demonstrated history of working in the pharmaceuticals industry. Skilled in Pharmaceutics, Oncology, Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Pharmacovigilance, and Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS).

She is also a strong operations professional and graduated from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U. of London

Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh

Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh is a Medical Doctor with interest in medical screening as well as health education mostly through media. Formerly the in-house doctor for Healthcheck on GhOne news and Healthzone on home affairs on JoyPrime.

Currently, the health consultant on sports health on Sportsworld, YFm. Dr. Hannah- Lisa Tetteh is also an Event's Compere, hosting corporate and social events and involved in health insurance at Universal Health Insurance Company.

She is also the CEO of Health Avail, a medical service offering health talks/ education and consultations to mostly corporate bodies and individuals.

Dr. Jean Yankson

Dr. Jean Yankson is a passionate, driven lady with vision, who takes pride in her job and other skills. Not restricted to simply practising medicine, but interested in exploring health care as a business.

She is focused on re-orienting and shaping her skills to suit the new era of business and is also the CEO of Healthwise Medical Centre

Prof. Lydia Aziato

Prof. Lydia Aziato is an Associate Professor and the first substantive Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Ghana.

She graduated as a professional general nurse in 1997 from the Korle-Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

She had her first degree in Nursing and Psychology in 2001 and in 2006, she graduated with an MPhil in Nursing from the University of Ghana with a scholarship from Unilever Ghana Ltd.

During the period, she also had her specialty training in Oncology Nursing from the cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, Canada and completed in 2006.

Subsequently she graduated with a PhD in Nursing from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa in 2013 where she researched in post-operative pain management and developed a clinical guideline for post-operative pain management applicable to a resource-limited clinical environment.

She has published in many credible international peer-reviewed journals and is a reviewer for more than ten credible journals. She holds both local and international positions in nursing organizations such as Sigma Theta Tau International and she is the President of the Chi-Omicron at Large Chapter.

She also serves on a number of boards and committees and she is an external examiner for a number of Universities in Ghana and internationally. She is among the top young scientists in Africa to have secured a seat as a fellow of the Africa Science Leadership Programme.

She is a member of the Ghana Young Academy, a fellow of the West African College of Nursing and a foundation fellow of the Ghana College of Nursing and Midwives where she was the first faculty chairperson for the oncology nursing specialist programme.

She currently teaches at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels and supervises research at these levels. She has presented at a number of conferences and facilitated a number of workshops.Her research interests span across pain management, cancer and surgical nursing. She has advanced skills in qualitative research and curriculum development. She is interested in training and mentoring young nurses and midwives and students to enhance their skills and independence. She has over 60 peer-reviewed papers to her credit.

Joel M. Kpodo

Joel Mawuli Kpodo is a positive, confident, conscientious and very innovative Peri-Operative Nurse with outstanding qualifications and rich experience in both open and minimally invasive surgeries. He is a trailblazer in diagnostic and therapeutic GI endoscopy nursing, endourology, and arthroscopy. Joel holds a BSc in Nursing from the University of Ghana, Legon, and Advanced Diploma in Peri-Operative.

He is currently an MPhil Nursing Student. Joel had advanced training in diagnostic and therapeutic GI Endoscopy Nursing in the University Hospitals of Leicester, UK, and was also trained by experts from Germany, India and South Africa.

He is the Founder and Chairman for SNEMIS-Ghana, and a Co-Founder for SNEMIS-Nigeria. Joel has designed various endoscope storage/drying cabinets, as well as invented and improved upon manual endoscope reprocessing systems currently in use in a number of hospitals in Ghana. His major objective is to promote safe endoscopy services to Ghanaians and the African Region through innovation

Victoria Ansah

Victoria Ansah (MBCHB, MScPH) is a professionally trained Medical Doctor who adapts easily to changing environments and demands with experience to ensuring high standards of culturally competent care for a wide variety of patients with diverse needs.

She has excellent communicating skills and is down to earth, warm, friendly, hardworking and loves teamwork Dr. Victoria is also passionate about HIV/AIDs, Malaria and helping communities in crisis.

Prof. Rotimi Jaiyesimi

Prof. Rotimi Jaiyesimi is an Associate Medical Director (Patient Safety), a CQC Advisor (Maternity); Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Basildon University Hospital, UK.

Michaelene Holder- March

Michaelene Holder- March RN, RM, LLB (Hons) MScs is the CEO of MHM Health Consultancy, an International Keynote Speaker, Director in the NHS, qualified nurse & midwife with registrations both in the UK & USA.

She is also ISO a trained teacher with a LLB and MSC with 26 years in the NHS which includes her consultancy advisory work both on a strategic & operational level.

She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management, recognised as a Health Informatics Accredited Clinician, NICE Stakeholder for Maternity, Safeguarding and Workforce and Wellbeing.

Dr. Imtiaz Syed

Dr. Imtiaz Syed is a Health Informatics Specialist, Sen. Associate Member of Royal Society Of Medicine, Medical Columnist, a Motivational Speaker and an Independent Consultant at MHM Health Consultancy.

Dr. Imtiaz is an accomplished and ambitious Medical Doctor, experienced in Health Information Management, and with a track record of improving methods, upgrading systems and generating real bottom-line performance in the Healthcare sector.

Having provided expertise to a number of NHS Hospitals, he is able to assess procedures and practises rapidly and find unique solutions to improve performance which leads to cost savings. Dr. Imtiaz is approachable and able to establish excellent working relationships at all levels and is known for providing proactive support to managers and colleagues alike.

Dr. Jemima Kankam

Dr. Jemima Kankam is a Board-certified Psychiatrist and a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, specializing in Adolescent, Adult, and Geriatric Psychiatry.

Her experience is based on over 25 years of private practice during which she had the opportunity to treat patients of different age groups in various clinical settings--inpatient, community mental health clinics, nursing care facilities, outpatient private offices and geographical regions.

She has recently altered the trajectory of her professional journey by changing from private practice to working in a medical facility where she has the opportunity to sensitize doctors in training to mental health issues, in addition to treating patients.

Her passion for mental health advocacy is based on the thousands of life stories, both tragic and triumphant, that she has heard from patients and their families. To that end, she has been a speaker at various events including National Depression Day and National Anxiety Screening Day programs, Religious Health Fairs, and other community-based activities. She has also presented at local and international Medical Conferences.

Inspired by the number of patients with dual diagnosis of substance abuse and mental illness that was missed in childhood, she has also formed a foundation to increase mental health awareness among the youth.

Kesava Mannur

Kesava Mannur (MBBS, LRCPS, FRCS ) is an accomplished empathetic surgeon with a constant interest in innovation and development in surgery to provide good care to change the patient’s condition for a better state.

Leanard Phillip

Leanard Phillip is an Anti-Financial Crime Consultant at Optimum Compliance Consultancy Limited and also a Treasurer at Trinidad and Tobago Healthcare Forum (TTHUF) Leanard has a Master of Science in Financial Regulations and Compliance Management from London Metropolitan University.

His dissertation focused on the regulation of Islamic Banking for which he was awarded a distinction. He also holds a Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering from Sir John Cass Business School, City University, London and is an Accredited Counter Fraud Specialist with qualifications from the University of Portsmouth.

Leanard has utilised his education and experience from a career spanning twenty-five (25) years to demonstrate he is a subject matter expert with the ultimate goal of ensuring that financial services provided by his employer are done within a safe regulatory environment

Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai

Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai has 30 years’ experience as a Medical officer in Ghana; thus from 1989 to Date. She has been a Breast Surgeon for the past twelve years and a consultant in Breast Cancer Management.

Her training and wide scope of study as a specialist Breast Pathologist and a surgeon has placed her at a convenient exposition as the Chief Executive Officer and the Senior Medical Officer of the Peace and Love Hospital both in Accra and Kumasi; a specialist hospital that is championing the course of Breast Cancer and its related diseases in Ghana.

Due to her charisma, Dr. Wiafe Addai is known as a fine role model and inspiration to women and society as a whole and the quest for a unique professionalism as far as patients care and welfare are concerned. By God’s grace and her endowed knowledge, hundreds of women have been healed of various diseases through her directives particularly Breast Cancer.

From a humble beginning since twelve years ago, Peace and Love Hospital now serves as a resource Centre for the Diagnosis, treatment, Counselling, Rehabilitation, and Research for Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Hepatitis Infections and Renal Dialysis among others. It is in view of these, other tangible facts, and through her innovation and preoccupation of developing the infrastructure of Breast Cancer Advocacy, Breast Care International (BCI), an NGO that seeks to the promotion of Breast Cancer Awareness in Ghana especially in the remote communities was concerted in 2002 in Kumasi to intensify public awareness on the disease.

This Public Awareness campaign has salvaged hundreds of women from the devastating effect of Breast Cancer and its related disease and even men.

On weekends (mostly on Sundays where most women could be reached), after the exhaustive week days, Dr. Wiafe Addai and her able team normally embark on outreach mission among women groups, churches, Second cycle and tertiary institutions, organizations, and those marginalized in rural and deprived communities, sometimes at the expense of her own financial and logistical resources.

Dr. B. Wiafe Addai is member of several professional bodies including the Ghana Medical Association, Surgical Society of Russia, Soviet Trained Graduates Association, and International Federation of University Women (IFUW). She is a board member for the National Health Insurance Capitation in Ashanti Region. She is also a member of the Board of Governors of Mpraeso Senior High School and the Kwahu Government Hospital, Atibie.

Dr. Wiafe Addai’s passion and aspiration for the prevention, awareness and treatment of breast cancer has earned her an honourable recognition in Ghana and internationally as one of the champions advocating for the eradication of the disease. By dent of her hard work, commitment and meticulous working experience in various environments and her continuous search for better ways of delivering care for Breast Cancer patients, Dr. Wiafe-Addai has become an active international speaker. She has addressed many international conferences and symposiums sharing her rich knowledge about the disease.