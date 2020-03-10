NDC Parliamentary Candidate For Essikado-Ketan Constructs Borehole For Essikado

Listen to article

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Essikado- Ketan constituency in the Western Region, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah has constructed a mechanised borehole to supply water for the Essikado community.

The mechanised borehole is meant to replace a dried-up well.

Dr. Ayensu Danquah said the mechanised borehole will help address the challenges they face with access to potable drinking water on a daily basis.

Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah also promised to construct the Essikado market to help boost trading activities in the community.

According to her, the Essikado- Ketan constituency lags behind in development because the parliamentary representative for the constituency for the past 16years has failed to champion the interest and welfare of the people.

She urges the constituents to support him to bring development to the constituency.

She claims Essikadu-Ketan has for the past 16 years been stifled of much-needed development and as a result has been left behind.

“For the past sixteen years, Essikadu-Ketan has been voting one way. I’m asking, what is there to show for all these long years,” she emphasised.