MTN Ghana Is PR Organization Of The Year For The 4th Consecutive Time

Accra, March 9, 2020 – MTN Ghana has been adjudged PR Organization of the Year (Telecommunications Sector) at the 8th National PR and Communications Awards organized by the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana. This is the fourth time MTN Ghana has won this award.

MTN Ghana won the highly coveted PR Organization of the Year Award, based on the effective and well-executed PR strategies the business used in reaching out to its diverse publics during the year. MTN was eulogized for excellently championing PR campaigns which positively impacted and enhanced the image of the organization. MTN has consistently deployed strategies that informs and engage customers all year round in the areas of Consumer Education, Advocacy, Social Media, Issue and Crisis management among others.

In addition, Olivia Mifetu, Internal Communications Advisor at MTN Ghana was adjudged Internal Communicator of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, the Corporate Services Executive, Mr. Samuel Koranteng, said “I am glad MTN has won this award once again. As the largest telecommunications company with millions of customers and having listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, it is very critical that MTN consistently adopts varied strategic ways to reach out to its customers. We have been consistent in ensuring that customers are well informed and do receive first-hand information from the organization.”

“I wish to congratulate Olivia Mifetu, for being adjudged the Internal Communicator of the Year. At MTN, people matter to us and as a global organization, MTN places premium on keeping employees informed about the business and about the industry. Olivia has been a dedicated member of the team for several years and I am glad her commitment has been recognized,” he added.

Over the years, MTN Ghana has won many awards from the Institute of Public Relations including PR Organization of the Year, Best Community Relations Programme of the Year, Best in Crisis and Issues Management, Best in Non-For-Profit Organization among others.

The IPR Excellence Awards aims at honouring and recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of Public Relations units to their organizations. It was also instituted to promote professionalism in the practice of PR in Ghana.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.