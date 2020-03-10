Gender Ministry Honours TV3 For Empowering Women

Listen to article

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Sunday 8th March 2020 honoured TV3, currently the number one station in Ghana according to the 2019 GeoPoll ranking for dedicating selected programmes for women empowerment.

The recognition from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection was also to celebrate TV3’s effort in championing the cause of women as Ghana joined the rest of the world to mark International Women’s Day.

A citation received by a representative of Media General listed two of TV3’s programmes, “Today’s Woman” and “Captured by Women” as complementing government’s effort to generally empower women and girls.

“It is generally educating and inspiring for women and girls to aim high and be the best wherever they may find opportunities and therefore enhancing the gender equality agenda. We present this to you on this day to motivate you to continue with such innovative programmes to promote gender equality”, as captured in the citation.

This comes to add to the several prestigious awards the station has received in recent times for relevant content which makes a lot of social impacts.