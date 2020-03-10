International Women's Day: US Ambassador Joins Standard Chartered Ladies In Mentoring Walk

Standard Chartered together with ‘Mentoring Women Ghana’ hosted the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Stephanie S. Sullivan on its 5km mentoring walk in Accra.

The event brought together about 50 young women from various tertiary institutions to mark this year's International Women's Day. This forms part of the bank’s community engagement programme Futuremakers by Standard Chartered.

This is a global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion. Futuremakers seeks to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow through programmes focused on education, employability, and entrepreneurship.

The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Mansa Nettey led the team to inspire the young girls to follow their dreams. The young girls were paired with their mentors who are the staff of the Bank based on their interests, goals, and aspirations.

Some of the mentees shared their experiences and the knowledge they have acquired during the mentoring process.

They pledged their commitment to put everything they had learned into practice and be ready to take up the mantle from the older generation.