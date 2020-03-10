Education In Ghana Needs Serious Attention – NGO As I Grow

Education in Ghana forms a major basis for development in all aspects in the country.

As I Grow (NGO) over the years has undertaken various projects which cut across education, advocacy work on youth Empowerment, social interventions, donations and economic empowerment projects which are all geared towards impacting the lives of children, youth, adults and deprived communities.

It could be recalled that in 2019, As I Grow organized an education intervention program to support all BECE Candidates in Larteh Akuapem, which comprised 169 students from four schools; the program was supervised by examiners from WAEC.

As I Grow, over the weekend organized yet another program under the My CAREER Campaign Project.

The 16 selected schools which included all schools from Larteh Akuapem, Mamfe and Akropong, also brought about over 500 candidates, which all five core subject were taught Mathematics, English language, Integrated Science, Social Studies and ICT.

Speaking to the media the Chief Executive officer of the organization, Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac explained that, the program is geared towards helping the candidates to understand what they are supposed to do in their examination.

“This project is done in collaboration with WAEC EXAMINERS to help teach the candidates the requirements under each subject”

He pointed out that, statistics over the years in the municipality proves that more attention is needed from individuals, organizations and stakeholders to support education in the municipality.

Comparative analysis of the BECE results in 2017 and 2018 showed that a lot needed to be done to strengthen the education system, In 2017,97 schools took part in the examination which comprised 2602 candidates out of which only 8 candidates got aggregate 6. In 2018, there was a serious decline, the total number of candidates who wrote the examination was 2708,out of which only 3 got aggregate 6. Comparatively, 2017 had 81.9% (2131) of students passing but in 2018, only 61.9%(1675) and 38% of the candidates failing.

He went on to say that, the mass failure in 2018 (1064 students failed),drew the attention of the organisation to seek permission from the Municipal Director of Education to organize this workshop annually for the candidates in the municipality which falls under one area of the organization’s priority area of intervention under education.

Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac emphatically said, his organization want to support these students so they can get better result, unearth their potentials and shape their talents.

“An annual project will go a long way to improve the quality of education in the municipality since teachers were taken through the requirements of WAEC”

He took the opportunity to call on all stakeholders and other organizations to come in and support As I Grow to continue to render support to these students annually.

The General Project Supervisor who doubles as the General Secretary of TUC, Doc workers and Maritime, Mr. Daniel Owusu Koranteng admonished the candidates to take their studies seriously so they can accomplish their purpose in life.

He challenged the students to abhor any bad behaviors that will prevent them from achieving their goals in life.

Mr. Joseph Agyei Obeng, an executive member of As I Grow organization pleaded with government to come and support the organization in shaping the lives of the youth and the young population.