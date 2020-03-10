Paris Live, Tuesday 10 March, 2020

Today's Paris Live takes an overview of how the world is coping with the spread of the new coronavirus, beginning with China where President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Our correspondent in South Korea describes how the country is handling the crisis using mobile phone messages and technology.

In France, there's a look at how homecare providers are coping in the areas currently under lockdown due to the virus, such as the department of Haut-Rhin.

The spread of coronavirus has brought to the surface many other questions:

-Why are aircraft still flying even if they're empty?

-Why is the Nigerian government having to review its entire budget for 2020?

-And will we see all top flight football matches be played behind closed doors to empty stadiums?

In environment news, indigenous leaders from Peru's Amazon rainforest are in The Hague where they will file a complaint against the multinational oil company Pluspetrol – who they say is guilty of devastating pollution and tax avoidance.

And on a completely different note, we wrap up with the result of a different court case, this time in San Francisco where judges ruled that the rock group Led Zeppelin did not plagiarise Spirit for the song Stairway to Heaven.