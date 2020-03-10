ModernGhanalogo

10.03.2020 Business & Finance

Trade Minister Visits VW Assembly Site

By News Desk
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has toured the assembly plant of Volkswagen (VW) Ghana in Accra.

He visit on Tuesday was ahead of the launching of VW's first assembled vehicles in Ghana.

It would be recalled that Thomas Schaefer, Head of the VW Sub-Saharan Region and Mr Kyerematen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a vehicle assembly facility and to assess the feasibility of a modern Mobility Concept for Ghana.

The Minister and his team were impressed at the pace at which VW is moving and has re-echoed the commitment made by President Nana Akufo Addo to lend full support to VW and its local assembler in Ghana.

