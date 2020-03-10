Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo Ban Officials From Traveling

Ghana has followed the footsteps of Italy and other nations in taking stringent measures aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The West African nation's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on March 10 issued a directive to all public officials, temporarily banning them from traveling out of Ghana.

A statement signed by the country's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said “this directive together with the other measures being put in place by Government is intended to protect the general public from contracting the virus.”

Ghana has recorded some suspected cases of COVID-19 but there has been none so far confirmed.

