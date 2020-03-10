CITSYS Limited Donates Computers To Presby Senior High School Osu

Accra, 5th March, 2020 - CITSYS Limited, a Ghanaian owned IT innovations and solutions company has donated 10 special purpose desktop computers and accessories valued at GHC 30,000 to the Presbyterian Senior High School Osu. This is part of the commitment of CITSYS Limited to support education in the community where it operates.

CITSYS Limited believes education is the biggest enabler for society and has thus for the past 13 years been supporting education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

The Chief Executive Officer of CITSYS Limited Henry Nyako in his remarks expressed his profound gratitude to the community for its continued support to the company over the years which has enabled the company to operate in a peaceful conducive environment

Receiving the items, Headmaster of the Presbyterian Senior High School Osu, Mr. Vincent Esoah, thanked CITSYS for the donation and stated that the donation has come at the right time to enhance ICT studies at the school. He mentioned that 'the school offers an elective ICT course, for which they have had to rent computers during the WASSCE examination period.

“It takes a true member of the community to know its needs and that is what CITSYS has proved to be. Thank you CITSYS” he said

About CITSYS:

CITSYS Limited is a 100% Ghanaian owned IT innovations and Solutions Company that offers high-quality security software, IT support services and hardware to grow your business. Over the past 13 years CITSYS Limited has worked with companies of all sizes from 5 users to over 6000 in finance, health, education, media, NGO, retail Government etc.

At CITSYS, the sole purpose is to secure businesses by mitigating risk, support you a ready team of expert engineers to deliver highly customized solutions and ultimately grow your business exponentially. www.citsys.com