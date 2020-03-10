Akufo-Addo Sympathises With Families Of Kintampo Crash Victims

President Akufo-Addo is mourning the death of some 30 Ghanaians who perished in a ghastly road accident on Monday on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in the Brong Ahafo region.

The 30 people were burnt beyond recognition when the buses they were travelling in – a sprinter and Yutong collided and caught fire in the early hours of Monday.

Reacting to the tragic event, Nana Akufo-Addo in a tweet consoled the families of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in Monday's horrific accident on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway. May their souls Rest In Peace. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the tweet said.

A year ago, 50 people died on the same spot in a similar crash.

–Classfmonline