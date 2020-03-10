ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.03.2020 General News

Akufo-Addo Sympathises With Families Of Kintampo Crash Victims

By News Desk
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is mourning the death of some 30 Ghanaians who perished in a ghastly road accident on Monday on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in the Brong Ahafo region.

The 30 people were burnt beyond recognition when the buses they were travelling in – a sprinter and Yutong collided and caught fire in the early hours of Monday.

Reacting to the tragic event, Nana Akufo-Addo in a tweet consoled the families of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

310202024129-1i830o4bav-nana

“My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in Monday's horrific accident on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway. May their souls Rest In Peace. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the tweet said.

A year ago, 50 people died on the same spot in a similar crash.

Classfmonline

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

New Biometric System: Ghana To Lose About $150m – IMANI Afri...
2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Nine Aspirants Disqualified In Ashanti Region
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line