NPP Primaries: Incumbent Fomena MP Andrew Amoako Steps Down

Information gathered by WestAfrica24.com has it that the incumbent Member of Parliament of Fomena constituency, Hon. Andrew Amoako has resigned from contesting in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr. Philip Owusu Asante was the one Hon. Amoako was to contest before stepping down hence paving the way for Mr. Philip Owusu to go unopposed upcoming parliamentary primaries.

"After a broader consultation with some Chiefs and other vibrant politicians who I’ve taken as my political advisers, I’ve decided with my team to withdraw from the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party”, part of his resignation statement reads.

Hon. Amoako also said he has been subjected to a series of unfair treatment from the Ashanti regional chairman of the party, and even from the national level.

According to him, the NPP Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is backing a candidate against him and making it difficult for fair competition to take place.

