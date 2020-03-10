Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Donates To Edwenase Rehabilitation Center

The Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and NPP Parliamentary Aspirant, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko on Sunday, March 8, 2020, presented some valuable items to the Edwenase Rehabilitation Center in the Kwadaso Constituency.

This impactful and amazing decision was taken to strengthen my personal values.

Dr. Nyarko said, “I felt I had a moral duty to use what I have to help others, a sentiment, deeply rooted in my personal values and principles”

“These are children, though experiencing challenges in their lives but still have great potentials that need to be nurtured for their own and nation’s benefit,” he said. God created us equally and it is our duty to love and care for them irrespective of their social status. We should all come together to seek and provide opportunities for their developments and proper functioning.” he further advised.

The Principal at the center, Mr. Tia S. Dokurugu said they are grateful to Dr Nyarko and his team for their benevolence, he affectionately said. “This day is a rescue moment for us, my team and I were contemplating on what to feed the children within the coming days since we were not having enough

food in our possession.” We are extremely grateful for your kind gesture and we pray that, God grant your heart desires in your quest to represent the constituents in parliament coming next year for your unflinching love you, and your team have shown to us this God given day.

Dr Nyarko was accompanied by a mammoth number of people including; constituency executives,

delegates, friends of Kingsley Nyarko, K4K youth, family and loved ones.

The items presented were bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, assorted drinks, boxes of tin tomato, curtains of milk, boxes of tin Milo, bags of sugar, boxes of canned fish, boxes of mineral water, boxes of tea bag, boxes of biscuit, toiletries, amongst others.

The Edwenase Rehabilitation center is an adult training center established to provide vocational training for visually, hearing impaired, as well as those who suffer from mobility or learning difficulties in the city of Kumasi and other communities in the Ashanti Region.