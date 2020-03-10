Shadrach Declares Intent To Contest For UEW TEIN President

The hurly-burly nature of contemporary politics has necessitated the emergence of a new breed of student leadership that can stand the test of time.

Its on this note that I SHADRACH AKWASI APPIAH hereby declare my intention to contest for the position of UEW TEIN President.

As is usually enshrined in our constitutional instrument and as captured by the SRC CI I have duly resigned as Tein deputy deputy communication officer to pave way for me to contest.

To begin with I will seize this opportunity to acknowledge our past Tein executives and the current leadership for their sacrifice, dedication, time and enthusiasm for making Tein a vibrant force on the soil of UEW.

Over the years Tein has made consistent and immense contributions to the successes and electoral fortunes of the party notably the sweet victories of 2008 and 2012.

I am a student leader,politician, activist and social commentator which has helped me to interact with students and high profile personalities.

I've gained a lot of experience since joining Tein and serving as the deputy communication officer.

I define myself as someone who do not give the answers out to my members but rather understands their needs and challenges which enable me to give tools to help them succeed.

Upon system study of Tein I think its time for decisive leadership hence my intent.

I plead for your support to make this dream a reality.

I want to conclude by expressing my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who have expressed interest in the vision.

2020 is a must

Team Shadrach no ababase

Team Shadrach Nyame b3y3