Bogoso Chief Endorses Barbara Oteng-Gyasi’s Second Term Parliamentary Bid

The Divisional Chief Of Bogoso Kokoase Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Sompreh II has affirmed his support for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi ahead of the December 2020 polls.

The outspoken chief emphasized that the MP and the NPP administration has a well-known record of delivering on its electoral promises and is no doubt that declaring four more years for Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and Nana Akufo-Addo will only bring progress and prosperity to his people.

According to the chief, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi remains the constituency’s forerunner for infrastructure development, good governance and capacity building support from local and foreign sources hence his decision to endorse her.

He said, “I crowned you Wassa Hemaa because of your selfless, accessible, outstanding leadership, excellent lobbying skills and your active representation of the constituency in parliament which has led to the fundamental well-being of residents and has provided infrastructure development to the constituency”.

Speaking at a brief groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a six-unit classroom block in Bogoso on Monday, March 9, Nana Sompreh called on residents to support the MP to make her second term bid successful to ensure her continual development agenda, especially in the education sector.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the MP and the government for the ultra-modern classroom block.

The facility is being constructed with funds from the Ministry of Inner-City Zongo Development and is expected to be completed within six months.

The project includes an office, staff common room and sanitary facility.