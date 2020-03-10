Parts Of Oti, Volta Regions Still In Darkness After Monday’s Dumsor

There was total blackout in the Oti Region and parts of the Volta Region on Monday, March 9.

Engineers at the Electricity Company of Ghana attributed the power cuts to interrupted supply from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) at Akosombo.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Benjamin Antwi in an interview with Citi News on Monday said the situation was subsequently stabilized.

“The issue has been identified and rectified and GRIDCo has restored the supply of power. We [ECG] will pick the load gradually and do the distribution of same. As we speak some customers with the region are having supply so very soon all within the region will have their supply. I can assure them.”

Others still without light

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued on Tuesday morning, ECG said power is yet to be restored to some parts of the regions following another technical challenge discovered by GRIDCo.

The company however apologised for the inconvenience.

“We humbly wish to inform our cherished customers that the outage that occurred yesterday is still pending due to another technical challenge from the GRIDCo end of the supply chain. Currently, customers within the Aflao enclave have supply and we want to assure our customers that once GRIDCo rectifies this problem, we will restore supply to all affected areas. The inconvenience caused by this technical challenge from the GRIDCo end of the supply chain is deeply regretted,” the statement signed by Mr. Antwi added.

Recent power outages not due to financial challenges – ECG Boss

Ghanaians in the past weeks had complained about the frequent power outages and demanded a load shedding timetable from the ECG.

But the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Agyemang Badu at the time said the gas pipeline from Tema to Takoradi was undergoing maintenance hence the erratic power supply.

---citinewsroom