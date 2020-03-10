Indian High Commissioner To Ghana Pays Courtesy Call On Sanitation Minster

The new Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Mr. Sugandh Rajaram on Monday, March 9, 2020, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilian Abena Dapaah to discuss issues that will strengthen ties between the two countries.

Expected to spend 3 years in the West African country that will make up his tenure, the Indian High Commissioner has set his sight on collaborating with the Ministry to undertake numerous projects to help in the work of her sector.

Interacting with the Minister at her office yesterday, H.E Mr. Sugandh Rajaram shed light on the Yendi water project which will be funded by the Exim Bank of India.

According to him, the $30 million needed for the project is ready as they wait on the Ministry to decide on the contractor to undertake the project in the next couple of months.

“So this, we are already at one stage. In fact, in a few months, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water are going to finalize the agency which will deliver this project and then after few months the whole project will be working on the grounds.

“We have a number of projects going on in Ghana and we will be very happy to explore for new area during my tenure for the next 3 years as the India High Commissioner”.

In addition to the big Yendi water project, H.E Mr. Sugandh Rajaram observed that his office is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Sanitation on more projects.

A delighted Honourable Cecilia Dapaah after receiving the new India High Commissioner gave him a warm welcome while appreciating his office’s readiness to offer a helping hand.

She said, “We look forward to working with you and other areas of cooperation. The Exim Bank is providing this $30 million for the Yendi water project and we are working very closely with the Exim Bank of India to make sure we provide the good people of Yendi with good potable water”.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources also indicated that the process to choose a contractor for the Yendi water project is at an advanced stage and one will be chosen very soon to pave way for the start sod-cutting ceremony as well as the subsequent start of the project.

In the spirit of collaboration, His Excellency Mr. Sugandh Rajaram and Honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah have agreed to work together by sharing ideas on how to improve sanitation and clean water bodies.