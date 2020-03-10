MTN Ghana Marks International Women's Day To Promote Equality

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has marked the World International Women’s Day (IWD) in Accra to promote equality.

The IWD has since 1909 been celebrated annually on March 8, 2020, around the world with an emphasis on the movement for women's rights while pushing for equality as far as gender is concerned.

At the MTN House in Accra on Monday, March 9, 2020, the telecom company held an event on the theme ‘Each for Equal’ to mark the International Women’s Day.

After celebrating success chalked from the past year in relation to bridging the gap between the males and the females working at MTN, the Executives subsequently pledged to support the women with ‘life stage support structures’ this year.

Speaking as a special guest of honor on the day, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, the immediate Chief Justice of Ghana congratulated MTN for marking the IWD while applauded the men in the company for joining in to offer their support to the women.

She called for equality to be championed in all aspects of life to help the betterment of mankind.

“Whether in business, whether in the economy, whether in national affairs, the community, the environment, and all that gender equality must be at the center. At the end of the day it is equity for all gender”, the former Chief Justice said.

She added, “In any organization that would run itself without the awareness of the importance of striking the proper balance is bound to fail and as humanity becomes more enlightened, we do need to be very conscious about equality and equity or one day the other side will attack”.

On her part, Mrs. Ama Benneh Amponsah who is the HR Executive at MTN Ghana commended the Executives of the company for making the effort to increase the number of female workers.

Despite admitting that the movement to fight for women’s rights has come a long way in the past decade, she further stressed that there is more to be done.

“I think the movement to move women forward has really been enhanced over the years. I will even say in the past decade we have seen a lot happening in that area. But I believe there are still a lot of unconscious biases that we all hold. The women themselves hold these unconscious biases against themselves and tend to show how we make decisions”, Mrs. Amponsah observed.

She also charged organizations to “look at workplace accommodation practices that allow women to show up at work, be at work, contribute at work, not get discriminated at work, and have the same opportunities as the men”.