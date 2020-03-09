GETFund Saga: GNECC Wants Gov’t To Review Processes For Awarding Scholarship

Listen to article

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on government to undertake a review of the processes and procedures for the award of scholarships in education.

The call, according to the Education coalition is necessary due to the recent scandal that hit the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) Secretariat following the release of the Auditor General annual report.

The Auditor General report which was released last month covering 2012-2018 revealed that the GetFund Secretariat spent GH¢425,698,937 on scholarships on 3,112 beneficiaries out of which 2,217 persons were unlawfully granted scholarships to study abroad.

After reviewing the content of the report of the Auditor-General, GNECC has concluded that the dealings of the GetFund Secretariat go against the motive behind the scholarship scheme.

“The Coalition considers the revelation by the Auditor-General concerning the award of scholarships at GetFund as a mockery of the effort to target needy but brilliant students in their pursuit of education”, a statement from GNECC signed by the interim chairman, Joseph Atsu has said.

Having questioned the commitment of the government to target persons who truly qualify to be beneficiaries of the scholarship, GNECC has called for a review of the processes.

“Undertake a review of the processes and procedures for the award of scholarships in education. Related to this is the need to provide more clarity on the pre-conditions that enable the identification of truly needy, brilliant, and disadvantaged individuals who need scholarships in the country”, the statement noted.

