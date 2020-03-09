NPP Germany Laud Ghanaians For 63rd Independence Day Celebration

Many Ghanaians never saw the importance of the switching of the Independence day celebration of our dear country between various regional capitals yet it has been proven beyond doubt that the visionary Nana-Bawumia administration meant good when they made decision to do such.

The second of it happened in Kumasi on Friday, March 6, 2020 after it had been held in Tamale last year and the Baba Yara Sports stadium swallowed over 40,000 attendants with more than 40,000 outside the stadium with will to join in the durbar which hosted the president and vice, The king of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuor Osei Tutu and former president Agyekum Kufuor.

The celebrations saw the rich Ashanti culture been displayed and also gave way for many businesses to advertise and make a boom in the market. The 63rd anniversary has been described as the highest so far in terms of numbers and the nation and the Ashanti kingdom embraced it with their all.

Congratulations to Ghana for another well celebrated independence day, congratulations to the President Nana Addo for chalking another success in his visionary movement.

Nana Addo surely deserves four more years to continue his good works and the good people of Ghana will not deny him another opportunity to move the National Train Forward.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.