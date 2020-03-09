E/R: List Of 15 Aspirants Disqualified From NPP Primaries

Listen to article

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region disqualified 15 aspirants ahead of its parliamentary primaries on April 25.

The 15 aspirants who were from nine constituencies were not recommended to contest as parliamentary candidates.

The party in a statement said a “detailed report and reasons for their disqualification will be sent to the National Headquarters for consideration and final approval.”

Sixty-four candidates were passed in all in the region after the vetting. Notable among the candidates who did not pass the vetting process was Philip Addison who had been disqualified from contesting the Akuapem North.

Mr. Addison and one William Adjei Twumasi, a Bursar with the Akuapem Presbyterian College were disqualified for failing to “nurture the constituency.”

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Party, Jerry Konadu, said aspirants who were unhappy with their disqualification could appeal.

“The national party will take a final decision of the vetting committee's report and all the proposed disqualified aspirants have the opportunity to propose the national appeals committee for their case to be heard.”

In this regard, a disqualified aspirant at Atiwa East, Kafui Kojo Amegah, said: “we have resolved that we want to move into the next state which is the appeal stage.”

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

Find below the list of disqualified aspirants

Barifi Opare Addo – Akuapem South

Dr. William Adjei Twumasi – Akuapem North

Lawyer Philip Addison – Akuapem North

Dr. Oppong Adabo – Akim Swedru

Edward Kwaku Aboagye – Akim Oda

Eric Ofori Agyarko – Atiwa East

Kafui Cudjoe Amega -Atiwa East

Dr. Frank Baning – Atiwa East

Adade Wiredu – Atiwa East

Dr. Samuel Owusu Akyem – Atiwa West

Moro Sakyiama Yakubu – Fanteakwa North

Freeman Ofori Agyarko – Fanteakwa North

Frank Mireku Ahemah – Abirem

Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa – Abirem

Gloria Ofori Boadu – Abuakwa South

---citinewsroom