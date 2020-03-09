Reduce Fuel Prices By 10% Now― Consumer Protection Agency To OMCs

The Consumer Protection Agency is calling on Oil marketing companies to respond to the market trends and reduce prices with immediate effect.

The Agency demands nothing less than 10% reduction of oil prices in the country

In a statement signed by the Head of Complaints, Benjamin Akoto said it is much surprising that the oil marketing companies adjust prices upward immediately there is a little shift of the factors that determine prices on the world market but reluctant to reduce prices when these factors drop.

He noted that as at November 2019, crude on the world market was trading at $63 per barrel but has however dropped to between $45 to as low as $31 per barrel on CNN this morning 9th March 2020.

Also, the Cedi to the dollar which was trading at 5.9 in November 2019 is now trading at 5.3 on 9th March 2020.

Benjamin Akoto indicated that with these factors available to us the oil marketing companies and the BDC’s have no justification not to reduce prices but taking advantage of the poor consumer and making abnormal profits.

"We are therefore calling on the regulator to ensure that consumers are not taken advantage of at the expense of fair-trading practices," he intimated.