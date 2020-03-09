[Video] Christian Men Dating Married Women Rising - Rev. Maame Grace

Listen to article

Maame Grace, a pastor has bemoaned the weird canker of Christian men having the desire of engaging married women in a relationship.

The Leader of Global Eagle Revival Outreach noted that, these men have a single quest of having amorous relationships with these women who careless about their marital status.

In her weekly YouTube broadcasts, Maame Grace spoke against it and asked such men to work hard in prayer and fasting to break that bad spirit.

Citing the Biblical incidence of David and Bathsheba, Maame advised Christian men to be careful and respect the institution of marriage.

"We are in society that men don't care about your relationship status. I have come across a lot of these issues through my broadcast on social media. All these people doing these immoral things are Christians," Maame Grace emphasised.

