AASU Calls For All Hands On Deck To Wipe Out Inequalities Against Women Across The Globe

Listen to article

A quarter of century ago, women had reason to expect change following a much-heralded global conference that set ambitious targets to transform the lives of women across the world.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of that milestone event, the Fourth World Conference on Women, held in Beijing, China, in 1995.

All over the world, the global community in general and women in particular are taking stock of progress made for women’s rights since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action and asking to what extent promised reforms have been implemented. They are also examining why progress has been limited in many countries and seeking ways to overcome the obstacles.

This year, the Day is marked under the theme: I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. According to the UN Women “the theme is aligned with UN Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality , which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action”. The Beijing Platform for Action is accepted as the most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls, everywhere.

Though, some progress has been made, the emerging global consensus is that fundamental change is yet to come, as the majority of women and girls in the world are unbearably waiting for any significant improvement in their conditions. Numerous impediments are unchanged in law and in culture. Still, women and girls work more and earn less and have fewer choices; and experience multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces. What's more, there is a substantial threat of rollback of hard-won feminist gains in some quarters.

This situation calls for all hands on deck to strengthen the progress so far achieved and intensify our efforts aimed at promoting women’s rights and equality. For that reason, we urge our member and friendly organizations to relentlessly be at the fore front of this struggle. Though, the fight should be all year long, the Day should serve as a momentum to mobilize and galvanize our members for the total emancipation of women.

As part of the observance of International Women’s Day 2020, the Secretariat of the All-Africa Students Union will host a maiden edition of the AASU-SheGameAwards2020 to award the most outstanding female students in universities across Africa. These awards are meant to encourage female students in universities to be active and strive to achieve outside their classrooms. The theme of the event is: An equal world is an enabled world. Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements.

Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world.

Let’s wipe out inequalities against women from our earth!

Peter Kwasi Kodjie

(Secretary General)