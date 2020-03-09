Kintampo Accident Update: 31 Dead; 28 Burnt

A total of 31 persons have been confirmed dead in the Kintampo-Tamale road car accident which happened in the early hours on Monday.

About 28 of them were burnt beyond recognition.

A police officer is believed to be among the dead.

That was after buses in which they were traveling collided.

The accident occurred near Dawadawa off Kintampo- Tamale road.

The dead are burnt beyond recognition and efforts are underway by security personnel to convey the over 30 burnt bodies to Kintampo Government Hospital.

According to police report, only six passengers survived in the accident though authorities are unable to tell the number of passengers on board the two vehicles.

According to police report from Kintampo, a ground Bird bus loaded with green paper and tomatoes with 12 people on board was travelling from Bawku in It Upper West Region towards Kumasi when it veered off its lane and collided with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number AS 1801-18 also from Kumasi towards Tamale at a section of the road near Dawada.

The accident it said happened at about 4: 20 am Monday dawn.

Both drivers are dead and their names yet to be identified.

Bodies of the passengers are burnt beyond recognition and are also yet to be identified.

A police officer stationed at Suhum in the Eastern Region is believed to be amongst the dead. Rescue efforts are still going on.

---Daily Guide