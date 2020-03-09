Why Would BNI Pick Up Manhyia North Parliamentary Aspirant?

There appears to be an attempt by some individuals to shield one of the aspirants of the Manhyia North Parliamentary candidate contest from facing the law for an alleged criminal conduct.

Snippets of information gathered by Modern Ghana Online from the vetting which ended last week in the region show that the vetting committee had received a damning petition from some polling station executives of Manhyia North on the misconduct of not only the constituency executives but one of the aspirants Akwasi Konadu.

This came to light when the party’s Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako told Mr. Akwasi Konadu that the committee had received two petitions against him and one was so serious that the Bureau for National Investigation (BNI)could arrest him should they receive a copy of the petition.

This comment, which obviously unsettled the aspirant who least expected the committee to have that information, has generated serious discomfort not only in his campaign team, but at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as well.

Following the statement by the regional chairman, speculations began as to what at all the petition could be about, that the could make the regional chairman fear of a possible BNI pick-up should they have a copy.

This led to several debates in and around the constituency, and extended to public whatsapp platforms where a company which was being managed by Mr. Akwasi Konadu named Greenfield, was alleged to have defrauded KMA of some GHC800,000.

The allegations forced the Special Aid of the Kumasi Mayor, George Opoku Amponsah to issue a statement calling on Ghanaians to ignore the allegations of fraud by Greenfield company.

Even though he could not specify whether he had been instructed by the Mayor to issue the statement or he was doing it in his personal capacity, Mr. OPOKU Amankwah said

“I wish to state with the greatest certitude, that, no audit report has indicted Greenfields of any wrongdoing against KMA, and that, the Assembly will appropriately respond to this unfortunate allegations in due course”.

Meanwhile more allegations have began pouring onto our tables indicating that the alleged fraudulent activity led to the arrest of some former staff of Greenfield and the dismissal of the previous special aid to the Kumasi Mayor, Frederick Addae.

More coming up....