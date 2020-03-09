International Women's Day: Academic Diary Celebrates Mrs. Theodosia Jackson

Listen to article

The Academic Diary, a monthly educational magazine, has paid a glowing tribute to Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, Principal of Jackson College of Education (JCE) for her immense contribution to education as Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Women's Day.

According to the Magazine, Mrs. Jackson deserves a special recognition on this special day set aside to celebrate women for her selfless and dedicated services to the education sector. “Even after retiring from active service as a professional teacher, Mrs. Jackson continues to be a key player in the sector, impacting many lives,” Mr. Michael Ampong, Managing Editor of the Academic Diary, said in statement issued to the media.

Mrs. Jackson who has dedicated her entire professional life training and nurturing school pupils and students, is also a co-founder of Jackson College of Education, a private college of education which has produced over ten thousand professional teachers in the last ten years.

Apart from creating opportunities for senior high school leavers to become professional teachers through distance learning, Mrs. Jackson is also at the forefront of advocacy for women empowerment through girl child education.

While in active service, Mrs. Jackson was instrumental in developing the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Basic School to become one of the prestigious schools in the Kumasi Metropolis through her exemplary leadership as Headmistress.

She later became the Assistant Headmistress of Kumasi High School where she was credited for personally paying the fees of some students out of compassion.

These and many other contributions to education by Mrs. Jackson, the Academic Diary believes, are worth celebrating to inspire more women to follow her footsteps.

The statement said in part, “The general contribution of Mrs. Jackson towards the development of human capital through education over the years is a feat worth emulating by all well-meaning Ghanaians”.

Further, the statement said, she has “personally provided scholarships for many students whose education would have truncated but for her benevolence and commitment to humanity."

"As the world marks International Women's Day, we at the Academic Diary wish to acknowledge the huge impact you have made in the academic progression of many Ghanaian children as an astute educationist, philanthropist and role model to young women”, the statement concluded.