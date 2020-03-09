2020 Elections: Avoid Inflammatory Comments – Sunyani West MCE Advises

Listen to article

Mr. Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has urged Ghanaians to avoid making inflammatory statements which have the tendency of fueling tensions in the country before and during the 2020 general elections.

According to him, eschewing inflammatory comments will help prevent mayhem and bloodshed before, during and after the polls.

He said the nation was gradually entering the campaign season and called for cool heads to prevail when arguments get to boiling points.

Mr. Obeng made the appeal when he addressed the municipality's celebration of Ghana's 63rd Independent anniversary at Odomase in the Bono Region.

Speaking on the national theme “Consolidating Our Gains,” Mr. Obeng said the nation had advanced in access to electricity, potable water, quality health care delivery, education and many aspects of national growth and therefore needed preservation and enhancement.

He said the peaceful co-existence and national cohesion were the reason the nation received huge numbers of people from the diaspora during the 2019 year of return which brought a lot of economic gains.

Eleven primary schools, seven Junior High Schools and five Senior High Schools and their cadet corps took part in the anniversary parade.

The clergy, educationists, traditional rulers and the Municipal Police Command also graced the occasion.

Don Bosco SHS, Saints Peter, and Paul JHS and African Faith Primary were best performing schools in their categories.

The second-best performing schools were Odomaseman SHS, Odomase Model JHS, and Odomase Methodist Primary whilst Notre Dame Girls SHS at Fiapre, Odomase Presbyterian JHS, and Kwatire M/A Primary School took the third positions.

They were given customised exercise books, certificates, set of Jerseys, footballs, and packets of pens to enhance teaching and learning.

Patrick Gyabaah, a former student of Chiraa Methodist JHS ‘A’ who is now a first-year student of Sunyani SHS and Alex Opoku Manu who completed Holy Spirit JHS at Fiapre but now a student of St James Seminary/SHS was recognised as the Best 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination students in the Municipality.

They were given school bags, certificates, mathematical sets, and pens.

---citinewsroom