Touchpoint Magna Carta Named Agency Of The Year For The Second Time In A Row

A reputation management consultancy firm, Touchpoint Magna Carta, has for the second time in a row emerged as the most outstanding PR Consultancy of the year.

This was announced at the 8th PR Excellence Award, organized by the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

Touchpoint Magna Carta beat Ogilvy and Stratcomm to remain the coveted agency of the year. Touchpoint Magna Carta, a member of the NINANI Group, is a wholly-owned Ghanaian consultancy offering services in reputation management, event management and media strategy and buying.

Speaking on the award, the General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta, Clarence Amoatey attributed the award to hard work and commitment to excellence.

“To have won this the second time in a row shows thaw hardwork pays. It is not only a reflection of our consistency in providing quality reputation management services but also a confirmation of our position as the foremost PR consultant in Ghana and Africa”, Mr. Amoatey said.

He further noted that “We owe this first to God and our clients for the confidence they have in our services and us. We are committed to upholding high standards and this award gives credibility to the work we do as consultants”.

The IPR Excellence Award is an annual award ceremony held to recognize and award quality work excellence within the reputation management and PR industry. This year’s award ceremony was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

About Touchpoint Magna Carta

Touchpoint Magna Carta is an indigenous Ghanaian communications agency specialized in providing Events, Media and Reputation Management services. It is affiliated to Magna Carta, an exclusive African affiliate of the Global Ketchum Group, which has more than 100 offices around the globe.

A key player in the interactive marketing, media and entertainment industry, Touchpoint Communications has helped brands and businesses from various sectors such as the financial services, telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Confectionery among others, build positive public profiles over the years.