Otumfuo Steals Show With Stunning Rolls Royce At Independence Day Parade

ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was the toast of thousands of people that witnessed the 63rd Independence Day parade in Kumasi on Friday.

The Asantehene arrived at the Baba Yara Stadium, venue for the programme, riding in a plush-looking black and yellow Rolls Royce.

The Asantehene owns a fleet of beautiful vehicles, which he usually rides in on big occasions, especially in Kumasi, but this Rolls Royce car is certainly a standout.

The antique-looking vehicle is extremely beautiful inside and outside and there was spontaneous loud cheers immediately the car entered the stadium.

The Asantehene was comfortably seated at the back of the car with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, who was dressed in a Kente cloth for the big programme and the respected couple intermittently waved to the crowd as they moved to the dais.

Curious people in the stands at the stadium were seen jostling to catch a glimpse of the Asantehene's car.

Even after the king and his wife had left the vehicle to take their seats at the VIP section more people were seen racing to where Otumfuo's car was parked.

Some of the people, including some security personnel, were even seen using mobile phones to take pictures of the car.

---Daily Guide