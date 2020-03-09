'Gov’t Remains Committed To The Welfare Of Ghanaians Abroad'

Listen to article

The Government of Ghana is committed to the welfare of Ghanaians abroad especially, those in South Africa.

The High Commission of Ghana to South Africa, His Excellency George Ayisi-Boateng has reiterated.

According to him, the establishment of a Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President in Jubilee House shows the government’s commitment to partner with Ghanaians in the Diaspora to move the country forward.

He said this at the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary held at Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria in the Gauteng province of the Republic of South Africa.

“Last year, the commitment to Ghanaians in the Diaspora was demonstrated in the organization of Diaspora Summit in Accra, which was well patronized by Ghanaians across the globe”. He stated.

To this end, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng affectionately, called Nipa Nua appealed to Ghanaians resident in the Republics South Africa, of Mauritius and Seychelles and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Eswatini, to register with the Pretoria Mission.

“Data is important for planning and policy implementation, which require your inputs”. He said.

The Ambassador, therefore, urged Ghanaian students and professionals in South Africa to use their knowledge and skills to assist in transforming Ghana.

“The Ghana High Commission acknowledges the presence of Ghanaian students and professionals in South Africa. I hereby encourage you to use the knowledge and skills acquired in South Africa to assist in transforming Ghana”. He added.