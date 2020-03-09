NDC TEIN UCC Ladies Organise "Yoghurt Preneur"

The Ladies’ Wing of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network of the University of Cape Coast (TEIN-UCC) on Saturday, 7th March, 2020 rolled out a historic YOGHURT PRENEUR and pep talks program on the university campus.

The program was attended and supported by many of the party’s bigwigs including Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeamang (Former Minister of Education), Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku (a Senior Lecturer, UCC and NDC Parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North Constituency), Dr. Nana Ama Browne Klutse ( a Senior Lecturer, UG, and UN Consultant) and many Central Regional and Cape Coast North Constituency executives.

It was a capacity-building program to equip ladies with the knowledge and skills to make home-made Yoghurt for family consumption and extensively for commercial purposes.

Among other things was a pep talk delivered by Dr. Nana Ama Browne Klutse on the topic 'Assertiveness'.

She encouraged students to cultivate the habit of demanding their rights in a respectful and polite manner.

She also stressed a seemingly escalating apathy among students on the need to demand accountability and stewardship on political issues.