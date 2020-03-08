63rd Independence Anniversary: Tarkwa SHS Sweeps Awards

Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO) in the Tarkwa Municipality in the Western Region continues to make make giant strides in the educational sector in the area.

After qualifying for the national level of the National Science and Match quiz, Tarkwa SHS has chalked another feat. This time around, it has won the Overall Best Senior High School in the Tarkwa Municipality for the year 2019.

Furthermore, the Best Student in the Municipality per the last West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination Council (WASSCE) emerged from Tarkwa SHS. The Best Female Student came from Tarkwa SHS as well.

The school, which has a vibrant alumni association is poised to excel in all academic competitions to make it one of the best schools in the country.

The old student association of the school has promised to support the school in many ways to help students get the necessary exposure in terms of academic performance.