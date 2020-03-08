Kwame Baah takes his Online Marketing Workshop to Legon Campus

Kwame Baah known to be an online marketing strategist seems to spread his tentacles every now and then with the idea of teaching people the skills and tools in Online Marketing and Promotions.

His Music & Money Workshop started last year 2019 in Kumasi. Done over 3 Workshops with it, he decided to take it to the Hilla Liman Hall on University of Ghana, Legon campus. On 6th March 2020, Legon had their share of the cake as Kwame talked on topics like branding, planning, execution, promoting, etc in the Online space. Some of the known faces who passed through are CJ Biggerman, Zionfelix, Odenkyem of Yolo Fame, Jonilar and many others.

Below are some images to represent what happened during the weekend.