NPP Primaries: Former BOST MD Eligibility Challenged In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai

The Parliamentary ambition of Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, a former Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company( BOST), is likely to hit a snafu following his eligibility crisis.

Mr Obeng, founder of the Approachers Series, a flourishing publishing house and ready companion for second- cycle schools in those days, became the MD of BOST when the New Patriotic Party (NPP), won the 2016 general election but was booted out of office in 2018 over numerous allegations of corruption, malfeasance and abuse of office.

A petition was subsequently lodged at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)against him. The case has not yet been determined. While at it, Mr Alfred Obeng expressed intentions to contest his party's primaries to go to Parliament to represent the people of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai.

Thus when NPP opened nominations for the 2020 party Parliamentary primaries, true to his words, the former BOST MD picked nomination forms to file to contest the primaries and was cleared by a vetting committee chaired by Mr. FF Anto, who is head of the NPP National Parliamentary Vetting Committee, Zone 4 comprising Central, Western and North Region.

The committee virtually treated Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng with kid gloves without putting him to any rigorous scrutiny or grueling bout of queries to vouch for his eligibility. This has made some concerned party members start having fears that NPP might not be able to file a credible candidate for that seat.

In a petition dated February 27th and penned by one Richard Mensah Gyapong of Sefwi-Bekwai in the Bibiani -Anhwiaso -Bekwai Constituency, he is drawing the attention of the FF Anto Committee, to rescind its decision on Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng.

Mr Gyapong, who is a member of the NPP with registration number WR1615100292, is among others reminding the Vetting Committee; that CHRAJ under Article 216 of the 1992 Constitution is mandated to investigate complaints of fundamental abuse of human rights; injustice and corruption as well as the abuse of power of a person in the exercise of his or official duties.

Having regard to what characterized his administration while in office as Managing Director of BOST, therefore Mr Alfred Obeng is not qualified to seek to be elected to go to the August House of parliament, he averred. Furthermore, the petition said it all over the media both mainstream and new media that one Samuel Maeutir Amudxi of Accra has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to probe Mr Obeng for corruption and abuse of office and that the hierarchy of the party cannot feign ignorance or knowledge of this.

Concluding, Mr Gyapong submitted that given what he has enumerated, if Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, is allowed to contest and win, then what happens if CHRAJ upholds the reliefs being sought by the petitioner in respect of the allegations levelled against him.

The answer is moot- the NPP will not have a Parliamentary candidate for Bibiani- Anhwiaso -Bekwai constituency.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

