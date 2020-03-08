Dr. Anyars Receives Award For 'Most Promising CEO Of The Year'

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and Founder of REPAIRER Foundation, Dr. Ibrahim Imoro Anyars, was on Saturday awarded at the 2nd Edition of the Northern Excellence Awards (NExA) held at the GLOBAL DREAM HOTEL in Tamale.

Dr. Anyars received the “NExA MOST PROMISING CEO OF THE YEAR AWARD” for his incredible innovations and indefatigable leadership dexterity in effectively managing NABCO into performing its core mandate.

NExA is a special initiative meant to recognize and honour distinguished personalities who are positively contributing to the development of Northern Ghana and beyond. Dr. Anyars was present at the event and received the award himself.

The award also recognised Dr. Anyars' huge humanitarian and community development support in Tamale central and northern Ghana at large.

Other personalities who were also recognised for their immense contributions to the development of the North included Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shaani Mahama and NDC Member Of Parliament for Bolga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo.

This is what Dr. Anyars had to say upon receiving the Excellence Award,

“I thank you very much the organizers for this excellence award; what can I say? I represent over 100,000 young men and women who have the vision simply to excel. And as one of them who has gone through the trouble at the very time a lot of people are going through in terms of the challenging environment within which we live in the North, I think that at least I represent something. I stood here addressed as the CEO but there are many more who will excel beyond me the CEO; because for me, the lesson of being a Northerner has always been that I don’t see any difference.

…Once you’re called a Northerner, your challenge is to excel, that is all it means. And for me, I think that is what I have carried with me and I always wanted to make sure that, in any sphere of life that I found myself in, I will excel. Even with 100,000 graduates, I wanted to make sure that I will not fail and that is exactly what our fellows are trying to showcase so we can all feel challenged that what it means to be a Northerner as a brand, is to showcase excellence. Thank you very much for making that happen”.

This annual awards ceremony is organized by Celebrities Charity Development Foundation in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Award winners; Smile Multimedia Agency and Partners.

A citation presented to Dr. Anyars read:

“This is in recognition of your incredible innovations and indefatigable leadership dexterity in effectively managing NABCO into performing its core mandate. We also duly recognize your huge humanitarian and community development support in Tamale central and northern Ghana at large.

…This is why organizers of the most prestigious Northern Excellence Awards 2020 find it appropriate to crown you with this distinguished award. On this day we honour you with the title ‘NEXA MOST PROMISING CEO OF THE YEAR’ CONGRATULATIONS.”