Sogakope Murder: Speed Up Investigations – Mahama To Police

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the police to step up its efforts in arresting the killers of Mawutor Adzahli, the late assembly member of the Sogakope district assembly.

Mr Mahama made the call when he led a delegation of senior officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to visit the parents and family of the late Adzahli.

Mr Adzhli was shot dead in his home by unknown assailants on 1 March.

Mr Mahama described the late assembly member Mawuto as a “young enterprising” man who “for many of the youth in Toklokpo and Sogakope, he was one of the dynamic and influential young business persons emanating from the area.”

Mr Mahama noted that the circumstances surrounding the failure of the security agencies to respond to numerous calls from the deceased and his neighbours over the period the killers were trying to break down his door, has angered both the youth and the elderly in the community.

The NDC flagbearer has, therefore, called on the police to speed up investigation into the murder.

