NPP Primaries: Four Aspirants 'Fighting' Deputy Finance Minister Disqualified

The four aspirants challenging Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare for the Atiwa East ticket in the ongoing parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party have been disqualified.

The aspirants Ernest Adade Owiredu, Kudjoe Amegah Kafui, Eric Agyarko and Dr Benny Frank were disqualified during the party’s internal vetting on Saturday.

Also, the only aspirant contesting Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah, in the Atiwa West Constituency race has also been disqualified.

Dr Samuel Owusu Akyem reacting to the development in an interview with newsmen said he may seek redress with the party over his disqualification.

“There are a lot of things I’m not happy about, but I want to first meet my people before I comment or make public my next line of action,” he said.

