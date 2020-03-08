NPP Primaries: NPP's 2012 Election Petition Lawyer Philip Addison Disqualified At Akuapem North

Listen to article

Two candidates challenging the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akuapem North in the NPP parliamentary primaries have been disqualified.

The two are popular lawyer Philip Addison and William Agyei Twumasi, who is the Bursar of Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong.

Addison, who rose to fame during the 2012 election petition hearing at the Supreme Court, was hoping to unseat the incumbent and deputy Minister for Information Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

Sources say, Addison, who lost the Korle Klottey seat in the Greater Accra region during the 2016 elections, was disqualified from contesting the Akuapem North seat because he “hasn’t nurtured the party at the constituency”.

The other parliamentary hopeful William Agyei Twumasi, was also disqualified for allegedly using the party logo fraudulently for his own health insurance other than the national health insurance.

Also, during vetting, it was discovered that both of them had started campaigning openly before nominations were opened, a move which flouted the rules of the party.

As it stands now the current MP will go unopposed if the two do not appeal the decision of the vetting committee.

