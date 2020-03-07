Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Will Continue To Prioritize Your Needs - Dr. Dasmani To Prestea Youth

Dr Isaac Dasmani a former Parliamentary aspirant and a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Prestea Huni-valley constituency has assured the youth in the area of their Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi’s continual effort towards prioritizing the needs of constituents which tends to benefit the teeming youth.

He said Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi on assuming the office of MP recognised the significant role the youth play in national development hence the urgency to prioritize their well-being which has now ensured meaningful contribution by the youth to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the constituency and the country at large.

Whiles much more needs to be done, Dr. Dasmani maintained the unprecedented achievement of the MP.

He touted projects and social intervention policies implemented by Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and urged residents especially the youth to take advantage of the numerous opportunities she has made available.

Dr. Dasmani made the pronouncement at the 63rd Independence Day Obaatanpa Football Gala Competition organised by the youth wing of the NPP for nine electoral areas in Prestea on Thursday, 7th March 2020, at Scot’s stadium with the theme “Consolidating Our Gains In Sport”.

The keenly contested gala saw Mankessim electoral area as the overall winners took home GHs 2,200 cash, a trophy, set of Jersey and football.

Anfagya electoral area took home GHs 1,200 cash for placing second whiles Krootown and Bondaye electoral areas respectively took the third and fourth positions. Each team was presented with a set of Jersey and football.

The former Parliamentary aspirant disclosed that plans are far advance for the MP to construct an Artificial turf at the Prestea Scots Stadium to replace the deplorable state of the current pitch.

This he noted is as part of the MP’s agenda to provide quality and accessible sports infrastructure for all especially the youth.

Dr. Dasmani lauded the various youth groups and appealed to them to rally behind the MP, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as they deliver on their promise made to the good people of Ghana.