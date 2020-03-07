AirtelTigo Rewards Customers With ‘Free Calls' On Independence Day

Listen to article

In line with the country's commemoration of its 63rd Independence Day celebrations, Telecommunication Giant, AirtelTigo has rewarded its users with a “Its Time for Freedom”.

According to the company, the Freedom Offer enabled both existing and new customers to enjoy free AirtelTigo to AirtelTigo calls from 6am to 6pm.

In a statement signed by its Chief Finance Officer, Prince Acheampong, he said "This offer will also give customers the freedom to have as many and long conversations with their family and friends on Independence Day"

He added that Ghana’s journey has been characterized by growth and development milestones.

He further pledged that the company remains resolute in its commitment to be an important part of the country’s ongoing digital growth agenda.

Mr. Acheampong explained that the company is delighted to celebrate with its customers as Ghana marks 63 years of Independence with “Its Time for Freedom” Offer.

He added that the offer also seeks to acknowledge its customers for their support through the years, and the company aims to bring even better offers as it continues to fortify its relationship with them.

AirtelTigo is an innovative Mobile Network Provider that continues to provide customers with relevant and most competitive products and offers in line with its brand promise of “making life simple” for its stakeholders.