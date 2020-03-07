Girl Power!

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about 27 January 1945. We have an International Women's Day celebration featuring Sound Kitchen listeners, some great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

We have five new members to welcome! They are all from Bangladesh: there's Faria Khanam Mumu and Maria Khanam Moure from Munshiganj, and from Narayanganj, there's Saif Ahmed Utsha, H M Tarek, and Amena Khanam Sale.

So glad you have joined us!

This week's quiz: On 1 February, I asked you about a very important date in history which we must never forget: 27 January 1945. I asked you what happened on 27 January 1945, which was marked around the world.

The answer is: the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, by Soviet forces.

1.1 million of our fellow humans were exterminated there; 1 million were Jews. Some 75,000 Polish civilians, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war, 25,000 Roma and Sinti, as well as Jehovah's Witnesses, homosexuals and political prisoners were also put to death by the German state at the Auschwitz complex.

6 million Jews in all were put to death by the Nazi regime.

I often read that many young people do not know about this rip in the fundamental fabric of being a human, and that, my friends, is very wrong. We see now in our world such hatred, that if we are not careful, history could so easily repeat itself. We must ensure that what the Nazi regime did is never forgotten.

Toxic political rhetoricand attacks directed at groups of peoples - using language to dehumanize them - have become common around the world.

The New York Times spoke with Zofia Posmysz, a 96-year-old Polish survivor of Auschwitz. She said, from her apartment in Warsaw: “I fear that over time, it will become easier to distort history. I cannot say it will never happen again, because when you look at some leaders of today, those dangerous ambitions, pride and sense of being better than others are still at play. Who knows where they can lead.”

The winners are: Hari Sundar Nomula from Telangana, India; WO Salahuddin from Dhaka, Bangladesh; Jam Glory Mbeng from the North-West region of Cameroon; Guomei Zhu from Maanshan, China, and last but not least, faithful listener Hans Verner Lollike from Hedehusene, Denmark.

Congratulations winners!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: “Beautiful Like a Flower”, written and performed by India Arie; “Valencia” from Escales by JacquesIbert, performed by Charles Munch and the Boston Symphony Orchestra; the theme from Superwoman, written by Alicia Keyes, Steve Mostyn, and Linda Perry, sung by Alicia Keyes; “Niwot's Curse” written and performed by Mary Youngblood; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Four” by Sonny Stitt, performed by the Sonny Stitt ensemble, and “Champion” written by Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Ludacris, and Brett James, and sung by Carrie Underwood.

