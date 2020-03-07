Her Majesty The Queen To Lead Commonwealth Day Celebrations In The UK

Listen to article

Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day – Monday, 9th March 2020.

Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom and provides an opportunity to focus attention on this voluntary association of 54 countries and their commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, the rule of law and equality for its 2.4 billion citizens.

The theme for this year’s Service, ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’, seeks to highlight the many ways in which the 54 diverse countries of the Commonwealth connect. Working in partnership, through extensive and deep-rooted networks of friendship and goodwill, to tackle climate change and find sustainable ways of using the natural resources of our planet to protect our environment and build peace and harmony through social and democratic development.

Highlights of the Service will include special performances by the Brit nominee and acclaimed star of the West-End stage, Alexandra Burke; and multi-platinum, multi-award winning artist, Craig David; with a reflection by professional boxer, two-time unified heavyweight champion and British and Commonwealth heavyweight title holder, Anthony Joshua OBE.

The event will also feature performances by the Griffin Schools’ Commonwealth Choir, with children whose cultural backgrounds represent different regions of the Commonwealth, accompanied by a brass quintet of young musicians from the Purcell School; The One Drum Foundation, a charity that aims to inform the public about the arts, history and culture of African music; performance poet, Suli Breaks, who seeks to inspire achievement, in spite of personal circumstance; and the Melodians Steel Orchestra, which provides opportunities for young people from diverse social and racial backgrounds to develop musical skills.

Guests of honour among the 2,000 strong congregation will include senior representatives of Her Majesty’s Government and Opposition, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, High Commissioners, Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, dignitaries from across the UK and Commonwealth, faith leaders and over 800 school children and young people.

The Commonwealth Service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 14:15-16.00 GMT. It will be relayed live on the BBC World Service and streamed live on the BBC YouTube channel.

Commenting on the theme of this year’s event, the Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr Linda Yueh said, “The Royal Commonwealth Society is honoured to deliver the annual Commonwealth Service. This wonderful event celebrates our unique network of countries, which come together to tackle the most pressing issues of our time by working in unity and partnership. It is a day for us to recognise the incredible impact of this shared strength and combined wealth of knowledge, passion and innovation.”