75 Collapse At Tema, Techiman Independence Parades

More than 75 persons, mostly schoolchildren collapsed in Tema in the Greater Accra and Techiman in the Bono East regions while on parade to mark the 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

Tema recorded the highest casualty with over 60 pupils from the various basic schools collapsing even before the commencement of the march past of the maiden Greater Accra Regional Independence Day celebration held at the Tema Stadium.

In Techiman, over 15 persons, including some students, a police officer, an Immigration and fire service officers, also collapsed during the independence day parade.

Benjamin Xornam Glover reports from Tema that some of the pupils, who arrived at the parade grounds as early as 7 a.m without taking their breakfast, were carried off the parade ground to the national ambulance post for first aid treatment. It was unclear if they recovered in time to rejoin their colleagues for the march past.

Unlike the previous year where the regional capital did not host a regional independence day parade because the national one was held in Tamale, this year, the Regional Coordinating Council organised a parade in Tema for security personnel and selected schools.

Parade contingent

On parade were contingents comprising the Army, Navy, Police, Customs Division, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, NADMO, Metro Guards of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and 1,600 teachers and schoolchildren selected from public and private basic schools, first and second cycle schools in the Tema Metropolis dressed in their uniforms.

The parade, commanded by Lt. Commander S.Y Adjei-Djan from the Eastern Naval Command witnessed the Ghana National Fire Service Regimental Band providing marshall music to support the smart march of the security services and schoolchildren who marched to the admiration of the spectators.

Blessings of God

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, read the presidential address which urged Ghanaians to be thankful for the blessings of God on the country.

At the end of the parade, schools and pupils who distinguished themselves were awarded prizes. Among the award winners were Ms Sobbin Flaviola Naana Nyenyina, Best Regional BECE Candidate for Greater Accra; Master Francis Fantevi, first position, national fastest human under 15; Ms Diamond Kusime, second position, national fastest human under 15, girls division.

They were presented with prizes sponsored by Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited

Biiya Mukusah Ali reports from Techiman in the Bono East Region that the Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene, expressed the need for Ghanaians to support the government to build a country where everyone would have the opportunity to develop to their fullest God-given potentials.

He made the call at the regional parade to mark the country’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary in Techiman where 1,200 pupils and students made up of 40 public and private schools, three cadet corps and various security agencies took part in the celebrations at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

"Let’s build a country where everyone has access to education, training and productive employment, a country where no one goes hungry and everyone has access to the necessities of life, including good health, water, sanitation and decent housing”.

The Techiman Senior High School contingent was adjudged the best in the senior high school category while the Ohene Ameyew junior high school emerged winners at the junior high school with the Page Educational Complex coming first at the primary level.

Tamale interspersed parade with cultural display

Samuel Duodu, report from Tamale that the Independence day parade was interspersed with acrobatic and cultural display under the command of Squadron Leader Precious Fordjour.

In all, a total of 887 students and pupils from 33 educational institutions comprising primary, Junior High Schools (JHS), Senior High Schools (SHSs), 124 personnel from the various security services and members from some voluntary organisations took part in the 63rd independence anniversary Day parade at the Jubilee Park.

People from all walks of life, including schoolchildren, traditional authorities and some expatriates witnessed the colourful parade.

March past

Some schools that took part in the parade and were adjudged the best during the march past were presented with certificates, plaques and cocoa products from Cadbury Ghana Limited.

In the primary category of the march past, the Tamale Police Barracks Primary took the first position while Methodist Experimental and St Charles SHS and Seminary came first in the JHSs and SHSs categories respectively.

FSHS

Addressing the parade after the march past, the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, said before the creation of the Savannah and North East regions, a total number of 36,317 students were enrolled in all the 51 public SHSs and Technical/Vocational institutions with 22,714 representing 63 per cent of the being boarding students and 13,603 representing 73 per cent being day students under the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He said there has been a significant jump of the total number of students now having access to SHSs and Technical/Vocational Education which hitherto would have been a mirage.

"The Free SHS programme has reduced the huge financial burden on parents and the open door policy has also afforded our children in these categories the opportunity to access free quality education without any strings attached", he stated.

Unity/Appreciation

He urged the chiefs and people in the region to reject any attempt to sow strife and discord among them and safeguard the relative peace being enjoyed in the region currently.

Mr Saeed also used the occasion to thank the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on behalf of the chiefs and people of the region for giving them the first interchange in Northern Ghana in Tamale.

Savelugu

In a related development, 17 schools comprising six primary schools, JHSs and three SHSs in the Savelugu municipality participated in this year's Independence Day parade held in the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Savelugu, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, who took the salute at the parade cautioned the youth, especially the students in the municipality, against drug abuse and sexual immorality in order not to jeopardise their future.

